2019 Dodge Durango raids the SRT parts bin for updates

Fiat Chrysler will squeeze some extra excitement from the upcoming 2019 Dodge Durango, by providing some modest updates. They include giving the three-row SUV new colors and broadening the use of elements of the Durango R/T and SRT performance models, among other upgrades when it goes on sale in the fall.
It'll still be offered in five models — SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and the SRT — with the same 295-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 as the standard engine. For 2019, the GT model will get the SRT and R/T's performance front fascia and LED fog lamps. It also has the option of an SRT-inspired hood with center air inlet duct and two heat extractors.
On the Citadel models, second-row captain's chairs will be standard. There's also a new integrated trailer brake on models equipped with the Trailer Tow Package. New 20-inch wheel designs are available on various trims, and an available 825-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system for the Citadel, R/T and SRT. Three new exterior color options appear, too: F8 Green, Destroyer Gray and Reactor Blue.
SRT buyers can now opt for red seat belts and lightweight Brembo brakes with two-piece rotors. Its Hemi V8 still makes 475 horsepower as it did last year. The R/T model, meanwhile, continues with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, also available on the Citadel, making 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Sepia leather seats are a new option.
Order books are now open, but there's no word yet on price.
