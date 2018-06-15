Ford and Vaughn Gittin Jr. build custom Eagle Squadron Mustang

At this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. is driving something very special: a one-off Eagle Squadron Mustang GT built as a tribute to American fighter pilots who served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. The supercharged, custom-built Mustang is camouflage-painted in a military aircraft style, and it is named after the three Eagle Squadrons flown by American volunteer pilots.
The Mustang was built together with Ford Performance and Gittin's RTR Vehicles. As well as the supercharger, which gives the car a 700-horsepower figure, it also has a Tactical Performance suspension package and a carbon fiber widebody kit courtesy of RTR. The enclosed photo is the only released image of the car so far, but more are likely to surface in the coming days.
After the Goodwood event held on July 12, the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT will return to the States, as it will be shown at the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture Gathering of Eagles in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It will be auctioned on July 26, with the funds going to the EAA's Young Eagles youth program, a charity which Ford has supported for two decades.
The car will be delivered to the winning bidder at the Woodward Dream Cruise in August.
"Supporting young pilots through the EAA Young Eagles charity auction reflects Ford's aviation history, tracing back to the company's early days and the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII," says Darrell Behmer, Ford Mustang design chief. "The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT build with Vaughn and the Ford design team is a great way to honor our heroes and keep the spirit of aviation alive for the next generation of American pilots."
