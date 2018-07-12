Honda lawn mower races up Goodwood hillclimb, makes us smile

Here is a video of a Honda lawn mower driving hilariously fast up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb. The only thing missing are Mariokart music and Donkey Kong tossing bananas at it. Sure, it's a ridiculous publicity stunt by Honda, but who cares? It's fun, lighten up Francis.
The lawn-cutting implement in question is Honda's latest, greatest and nuttiest. Dubbed the Mean Mower, it features a 999-cc four-cylinder from a Honda Fireblade motorcycle that produces 189 horsepower. It's connected to a six-speed manual transmission and is capable of 90 mph (though apparently Honda aimed for 150 mph). There's also no suspension, so here's to the poor guy who suffered for our collective amusement.
Now, we're not entirely sure why the Mean Mower stops in the middle of its hillclimb. Perhaps the aforementioned driver spotted some road-lining grass in need of a trim and pondered letting the Mean Mower do its more natural thing. After all, it does have functioning carbon fiber grass-cutting blades.
The lawn-cutting implement in question is Honda's latest, greatest and nuttiest. Dubbed the Mean Mower, it features a 999-cc four-cylinder from a Honda Fireblade motorcycle that produces 189 horsepower. It's connected to a six-speed manual transmission and is capable of 90 mph (though apparently Honda aimed for 150 mph). There's also no suspension, so here's to the poor guy who suffered for our collective amusement.
Now, we're not entirely sure why the Mean Mower stops in the middle of its hillclimb. Perhaps the aforementioned driver spotted some road-lining grass in need of a trim and pondered letting the Mean Mower do its more natural thing. After all, it does have functioning carbon fiber grass-cutting blades.
Look for more videos of interesting vehicles racing up the Goodwood hillclimb. They're bound to be cars, though, and will probably not be as amusing as a lawn mower. With or without bananas.
Related Video: