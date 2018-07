Florida man says he wasn't drinking while driving, just sipping at stops

Florida man ... it's a term that always delivers on its promise to readers. In today's installment, a Florida man was arrested after a woman complained that his vehicle had butted into the back of her car repeatedly in a McDonald's drive-thru line in Vero Beach.The woman pointed out the vehicle to a responding deputy, and the police report says the driver, Earle Stevens Jr., had an open bottle of Jim Beam in a brown paper bag in his front seat. As they made their introductions, he reportedly told the deputy he felt "pretty good."The deputy reports that Stevens said he'd never had a valid Florida driver's license . When asked if he had been drinking, Stevens allegedly said yes.Ah, but not while driving, according to this distinction:"He further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals," a court document states.Stevens allegedly said he'd had "about three drinks" but also that he drank "actively" from Port St. Lucie to Vero Beach. That's nearly 30 miles.At jail, his blood-alcohol level was measured in two breathalyzer tests at 0.153 and 0.147, almost twice the legal limit. He's been charged with DUI and driving without a license.