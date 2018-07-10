2020 Ram 2500 Power Wagon spied, retains live axles and winch

We enjoy the Ram 2500 Power Wagon quite a bit here at Autoblog. It's big, brash and distinctly old-school. The basis for the current truck — the Ram Heavy Duty — goes back nearly a decade, so we've been looking forward to the updated version, especially given just how good the new Ram 1500 is. These new spy shots don't reveal too much, but it looks like the new Power Wagon will be just as capable as the outgoing model.
Underneath, you can see that the Power Wagon will stick with a live axle both front and rear. It also looks like the truck might have a sway bar disconnect. The front bumper looks like it will still have a winch, likely another Warn-supplied unit. The wheels and tires are the same as the outgoing model, though the former might get an update when the production car hits the road. We don't know what's under the hood, but we're hoping FCA's sweet 6.4-liter Hemi V8 carries over.
You can't make out much of the styling through the camouflage, but, like the current truck, expect it to look a lot like the Ram 1500 Rebel. The fenders look a little higher, and the front lighting is obviously LED. Like the exterior, the Power Wagon's interior should look a lot like the Ram 1500's. Look for more on the Power Wagon and the new 2020 Ram 2500 early next year.
