2019 Toyota Supra goes on sale first half of next year

We finally have a rough on-sale date for the 2019 Toyota Supra. Toyota's Australian branch revealed that the car is slated to hit dealers globally in the first half of 2019. And that's not just an Australia-specific time frame, since the branch explicitly said it doesn't have the exact time for sales there. This is also a very broad estimate for when the car will be available, but hey, it's not bad for a car that we haven't actually seen undisguised yet.
Speaking of which, we're only giving a 50/50 shot that we'll see the undisguised version of the Supra at its Goodwood Festival of Speed Debut. Toyota Australia said that the car that will be there will just be a prototype. That could mean it's a pre-production model in production spec shown without camouflage, or it could be the vinyl-wrapped car from the teaser image.
The good news is that we will actually see this Toyota Supra go up the hill at Goodwood. The chief engineer Tetsuya Tada and racing driver Herwig Daenens will take it up the famous course. Hopefully we'll get not just a good look at it in motion, but a a good listen at the straight-six that will power it and the new BMW Z4.
Related Video:
Speaking of which, we're only giving a 50/50 shot that we'll see the undisguised version of the Supra at its Goodwood Festival of Speed Debut. Toyota Australia said that the car that will be there will just be a prototype. That could mean it's a pre-production model in production spec shown without camouflage, or it could be the vinyl-wrapped car from the teaser image.
The good news is that we will actually see this Toyota Supra go up the hill at Goodwood. The chief engineer Tetsuya Tada and racing driver Herwig Daenens will take it up the famous course. Hopefully we'll get not just a good look at it in motion, but a a good listen at the straight-six that will power it and the new BMW Z4.
Related Video: