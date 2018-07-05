Teased

Toyota Supra coming in production form to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Will we see it go up the hill?

Jul 5th 2018 at 3:10PM
While it was certainly a cool vehicle, we were all a bit let down when Toyota simply brought a race car concept version of the new Supra to the Geneva Motor Show, rather than the road car. But at least we won't have to wait much longer to get a good look at the production version, since the road-going Toyota Supra will be at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.



Toyota announced the car's appearance through its European branch's Twitter page, and to which Toyota Supra forum SupraMKV.com alerted us. The tweet contains very little information beyond saying the car will be there, along with a camouflage vinyl wrap covering a production car.

We certainly hope that the vinyl wrap will come off the car at Goodwood so we can finally see the new Toyota Supra uninhibited. We'll try not to get our hopes up too much, though, since there are plenty of prime auto shows for a full reveal coming in a few months. Since the Festival of Speed is an event about cars being driven, we would at least like to see the Supra make a run up the hillclimb course, even if it stays under wraps. We won't have long to see what Toyota decides, since the event is next week from July 12 to July 15.

