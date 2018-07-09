Pink Pig joins Forza Motorsport 7 along with Top Gear car pack

Forza Motorsport 7 is getting an update tomorrow. This July update means new playable cars and events for the game, and it starts with Porsches.
Hot on the heels of Porsche's "Pink Pig" livery making a memorable re-appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the original car that wore it is introduced for the game. The tongue-in-cheek, unique-looking livery was created for the 1971 917/20 wearing number 20, and while the actual car is held at Porsche's Zuffenhausen museum, Forza gamers can now experience it in virtual form. To balance out the vintageness, the other Porsche added in the update is the 2019 911 GT3 RS. It's a mad, manic car with more than 500 horsepower developed from its naturally aspirated engine.
The July update also includes a Top Gear-themed car pack, available free for Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass owners. It includes seven cars: the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast, the 2018 McLaren 720 S, trackday specials Vuhl 05RR, Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5, and KTM X-Bow F GT4, along with two classic cars: the 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS and 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Especially the 1.3-liter, 90-hp Alfa Romeo is a sweet, stand-out addition amongst the more powerful cars.
There are also changes made to getting cars: all "exclusive" cars will be unlocked and made purchaseable with in-game credits, after the player has reached Car Collector tier. This means more than 100 previously exclusive cars are now accessible.
