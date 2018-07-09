2019 Subaru Legacy, Outback cost more, but get more features

As with the Subaru Impreza, the 2019 Subaru Legacy and 2019 Subaru Outback are seeing price increases for the new model year. The starting price for the base model Legacy 2.5i starts at $23,430, an increase of $375 over the 2018 model. The Outback's starting price of $27,320 is up by $510. These prices are listed with destination charges included. The higher trim levels mostly creep up as well, with the exception of the Legacy 3.6R Limited and Outback 3.6R Limited, which have both dropped in price slightly. The full list of price changes can be seen in the table below.
Although prices have gone up, Subaru compensates a bit by now including EyeSight on every single version of the Legacy and Outback, including the base trims. EyeSight includes a suite of driver safety aids such as automatic forward emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist. On the previous 2018 model Legacy, EyeSight was not available on the standard model, and was an option on all other trims. On the 2018 Outback, EyeSight was only standard on the 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring, and was an option for Premium, Limited and 3.6R Limited. It wasn't available at all on the base 2.5i. The 2019 Legacy 2.5i Sport also picks up blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert as standard features.
Both the Legacy and Outback see a few little interior tweaks, too. All models now get an instrument panel that includes a 5-inch LCD display. The 2.5i trim gets extra lighting and a pair of front USB ports, and Premium and Limited trims get a standard auto-dimming mirror with compass and Homelink garage door opening button. These 2019 Legacy and Outback vehicles will be arriving on dealer lots over the summer, so they should be there soon if not already.
|Subaru Legacy
|2018
|2019
|2.5i
|$23,055
|$23,430
|2.5i Premium
|$25,155
|$25,580
|2.5i Sport
|$27,205
|$27,680
|2.5i Limited
|$29,955
|$30,130
|3.6R Limited
|$32,805
|$32,430
|Subaru Outback
|2.5i
|$26,810
|$27,320
|2.5i Premium
|$28,910
|$29,420
|2.5i Limited
|$33,610
|$33,820
|2.5i Touring
|$37,405
|$37,770
|3.6R Limited
|$36,310
|$35,970
|3.6R Touring
|$39,605
|$39,970
