Tesla Model 3 now offers 'Summon' self-parking feature

After months of waiting, the Tesla Model 3 gets a feature the Model S and Model X have had for a while. According to a tweet from Tesla, "Summon [is] now available in Model 3."



The feature allows the car to park autonomously without anyone in the car, which is a huge help when you have a tiny garage or need to park next to a wall or pillar. If programmed, it can even operate the garage door as it parks and powers down, or when it is called out of its parking spot by the owner.

Summon now available in Model 3 https://t.co/y2CORUAb3B — Tesla (@Tesla) July 4, 2018