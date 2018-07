Porsche gloats after setting new Nurburgring lap record

So perhaps some gloating is in order. The carmaker released a new batch of photos and made a video smackdown speaking directly to the track known as The Green Hell. A voiceover, embodying the 1,160-horsepower 919 Hybrid Evo , says it's the 'Ring's "worst nightmare" and vows to defeat the track. When it does, it crowns itself the "New king of the ring."Hard to argue that point — for the moment, at least. Now that the FIA has a Hypercar Class that resurrects a feasibly-production-related run-what-you-brung philosophy at the front of the field, perhaps we won't need to wait another 35 years for a new king.