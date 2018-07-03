Official

James Bond Aston Martin Lego kit coming soon from Denmark with love

Jul 3rd 2018 at 2:00PM
It's a good time to be a Lego fan and a car enthusiast. We've got little Speed Champions models of Le Mans race cars and classic sports cars, and intricate big models ranging from the VW Beetle to the Bugatti Chiron. The streak continues soon with a new kit announced by Aston Martin's Twitter page. Apparently Lego will be making a kit based on a car from one of the James Bond films.



The thing is, the cover art doesn't actually show what car will be used. There are quite a few Astons to pick from, too. You've got the most recent one, the DB10 from "Spectre." Then of course the DBS from "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace." Oh, and how could anyone forget the missile-launching, active-camouflaging Vanquish from "Die Another Day"?



If we're being honest, though, there's only one Aston Martin that is truly exemplary of Bond, and that's the DB5 from "Goldfinger." It's timelessly cool, has all the gadgets, and keeps reappearing in more recent Bond films. As such, there would be no better place to start for a Lego James Bond car kit. And, since the kit will be a Creator Expert series model, we can imagine it having functioning gadgets such as the revolving license plates and the ejector seat. Man, this kit could be so cool. Hopefully we don't have to wait long to see all the details.

