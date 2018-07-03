James Bond Aston Martin Lego kit coming soon from Denmark with love

It's been 'driving' us wild with excitement and now we're nearly ready to reveal this powerful creation! #LicenceToBuild pic.twitter.com/KYHiHxlcR0— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 3, 2018
The thing is, the cover art doesn't actually show what car will be used. There are quite a few Astons to pick from, too. You've got the most recent one, the DB10 from "Spectre." Then of course the DBS from "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace." Oh, and how could anyone forget the missile-launching, active-camouflaging Vanquish from "Die Another Day"?
If we're being honest, though, there's only one Aston Martin that is truly exemplary of Bond, and that's the DB5 from "Goldfinger." It's timelessly cool, has all the gadgets, and keeps reappearing in more recent Bond films. As such, there would be no better place to start for a Lego James Bond car kit. And, since the kit will be a Creator Expert series model, we can imagine it having functioning gadgets such as the revolving license plates and the ejector seat. Man, this kit could be so cool. Hopefully we don't have to wait long to see all the details.
