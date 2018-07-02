One of Ayrton Senna's F1 helmets could go for over $100,000

Some of famed Formula 1 driver Ayron Senna's race cars have been sold in the past. There's even a new McLaren supercar that bears his name. But something seemingly more personal of his will be available through the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed auction for your collection: one of his F1 helmets.
The helmet in question is a Bell helmet Senna wore during F1 testing at Paul Ricard Circuit in 1994, the year of his fatal crash. It's painted in colors of the Brazilian flag with logos for Bell, Nacional, and Rothman's. And while it wasn't worn during a specific race, there's still something captivating about the fact that this helmet was actually protecting the head of one of F1's greats.
If you want it, you'll have to have a sizable bank account. Bonhams estimates it will sell for between $79,000 and $110,000. To put that in perspective, that money could buy you an excellent example of a car Senna had a hand in developing, the first-generation Acura NSX. A 1991 example in concours-ready condition is valued at just south of $100,000 by Hagerty. Still, no NSX has such a direct connection to Senna as an actual helmet. If you have the means, it will be offered at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed auction on July 13.
