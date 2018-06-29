Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo demolishes Nurburgring record — and the video is bonkers

The new time is nearly a minute quicker than the old record of 6:11.13 — and the old time did take a while to beat, as it was set by Formula 1 driver Stefan Bellof way back in May 1983. That particular record was accomplished with a Porsche 956 C, and it's only fitting that the Le Mans and World Endurance Champion Timo Bernhard managed to demolish it with another Porsche.
While it's unlikely this record will stand for another 35 years, it will be difficult to beat. After his record run, driver Timo Bernhard paid his respects to the late Stefan Bellof in a touching message.
The speeds reached on the 12.9-mile track are incredible. The average speed for the Porsche was 145.3 mph, and the 919 Hybrid reached the top speed of nearly 230 mph on the famous Döttinger Höhe straight. The Fuchsröhre section was taken at over 200 mph. Porsche also released an on-board video of the run, and it's worth watching — it's like an already fast Nürburgring lap, just in fast-forward.
Having experienced the lap today I have an even higher respect for Stefan Bellof and what he achieved on the @nuerburgring Nordschleife 35years ago. pic.twitter.com/tGyG77TgPP— Timo Bernhard (@Timo_Bernhard) June 29, 2018