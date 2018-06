When Hyundai introduced the first Veloster Turbo a few years ago, it left many of us cold . It lacked the sharp handling reflexes and fizzy engine characteristics of the truly great hot hatches on the market. So while it looked the part, it needed some serious work to be a contender.Since then, Hyundai has introduced the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo. It has the same power and torque as the old one, but boasts a new chassis, new looks, and, as we discovered, some much-needed improvements in the driving-experience department.See all the ways the new Veloster Turbo has been improved in the video review above. And for more information on the car, be sure to check out how it fares on paper with the competition , as well as our written review