2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo vs. sporty hatchbacks and coupes: How they compare on paper

Every vehicle here offers a manual transmission, and it's the only transmission available with the Honda and Ford . The Hyundai and Volkswagen each have dual-clutch automatic options, and the Mini is the only one to offer a traditional torque-converter automatic.While the Hyundai, Honda and Mini all have the least amount of power, they also have the least weight to deal with. The Mini is the lightest with a manual model weighing in at just under 2,800 pounds. The heaviest Mini is almost the same weight as an R-Spec manual Veloster Turbo. The heaviest Veloster comes in just under 3,000 pounds, while the Civic Si squeaks in under 2,900 pounds. The Focus, although the most powerful, also has the most weight to carry at over 3,200 pounds. The VW weighs about 100 to 200 pounds less depending on transmission.





Although fuel economy isn't the primary focus of these cars, it can still be a consideration, and for the frugal fun-lover, the Civic Si is the clear winner. It manages an impressive 38 mpg on the highway, and does no worse than 28 in the city. A Veloster Turbo with the dual-clutch transmission can match it in the city but is 4 mpg shy on the highway. Again, the Focus ST does the worst, likely a combination of having the most powerful engine and the most weight. It only manages 30 on the highway, and a disappointing 22 in the city. The Mini and VW are roughly the same, trading one or two mpg here and there.Surprising exactly no one, the Mini Cooper S is the smallest car of the group on the outside. It's a full 15 inches shorter than the next shortest Hyundai Veloster Turbo, and over 25 inches shorter than the longest Honda Civic Si. It's also the narrowest of the group. The Civic Si, though, is the shortest in height at 54.7 inches. The Ford and VW are almost tied for tallest with each barely under 58 inches.

The interiors reveal some interesting findings. The Mini has the most headroom for front passengers. But for both front and rear passengers, the Focus and GTI are the best. Moving to legroom, things are pretty close up front, with the Focus winning out and closely followed by Veloster and Civic. But what's weird is that the Civic Si, the only true coupe, has the most rear legroom. The GTI is next best. The Mini is by far the worst for rear legroom, which again, is no surprise. Shoulder room is a win for the Civic up front, and a win for the Veloster in back.For cargo space, the best bet is the Focus ST with 23.2 cubic feet, and the GTI is just behind with 22.8. The worst is the Mini at 8.7 cubes and the Civic Si is second worst at 11.9.

