Police pull over erratic driver to find car packed with junk

Surrey Police in the U.K. stopped the vehicle, as it was reported to be driven erratically. One of the reasons for that was the fact the driver wasn't wearing their glasses as required, but the other reason was that the CR-V was crammed so full of junk it had started to impede the Honda's drivability. The photo tweeted by the police shows a tennis racquet, a scale, a tripod, folders, bags, a skateboard – the things you cannot see are the pedals and the gearshift.
#M25 #Reigate J8 Public reported erratic driving. Vehicle located and stopped, elderly driver failing to wear glasses as required and vehicle, well, untidy.... 😳 pic.twitter.com/DHdnS4HVvy— RPU - Surrey Police (@SurreyRoadCops) June 28, 2018
Everyone's cars get a little cluttered now and then, but this should be good motivation to vacuum yours if you've been putting it off.
