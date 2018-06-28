2019 Honda HR-V, Pilot revealed with new styling, features

The 2019 Honda HR-V and 2019 Honda Pilot crossover SUVs have been updated for the new model year. They each come with mildly revised exterior styling. The centerpiece of each crossover's visual update is a new grille featuring a solid silver chunk in the middle. It evokes the design of the new Accord's grille. The headlights have also been simplified a bit in design, and they're available in LED form.
Along with the exterior changes are additional or upgraded features for each crossover. One upgrade we're ecstatic about is the infotainment system. Both the Pilot and HR-V will have a system based on the one in the Accord and Odyssey, plus it comes with a physical volume knob. Both also get expanded Honda Sensing availability, which is a group of driver assistance systems such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation. The package is now standard on all Pilots, and is standard on HR-V EX and higher trims.
There are features and improvements specific to each SUV, too. The new Pilot picks up a bunch of toys from the Odyssey. One of them is a climate control and entertainment system that can be controlled via smartphone, giving control to any passenger, regardless of how far back he or she may be sitting. It also gets the in-car PA system from the minivan. A bigger rear-seat entertainment system and hands-free power hatch also are available. Honda also says it has refined the available nine-speed automatic transmission.
The Honda HR-V's upgrades start with additional sound deadening and a variable-ratio electric power steering system. The little crossover will also be available in two new trims: Sport and Touring. Honda didn't explain what differentiates the trims, but the company said that more details on both the HR-V and Pilot will be available when they go on sale.
On that note, both crossovers go on sale in July. The Pilot hits dealers first, on July 16. The HR-V follows on July 24. Among the details that will probably be fleshed out closer to those dates are any pricing changes, which haven't been revealed yet.
