2019 Ram ProMaster, ProMaster City vans lose the crosshair grille





Ram has also increased payload capacities for each trim, with the 1500 now sitting at 4,000 pounds, the 2500 at 4,250, and the 3500 at 4,680. Towing capacity is also up, with a maximum weight of 6,800 pounds. The most a current generation van can tow is 5,100 pounds. All of this is done with the same 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and six-speed automatic.



One additional change to both the big ProMaster and little ProMaster City is pricing. Both vans see base price increases of $200. The ProMaster starts at $31,840, and the ProMaster City starts at $25,740 for the two-seat cargo van. The two-row wagon version is an extra $1,700.