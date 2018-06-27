2019 Ram ProMaster, ProMaster City vans lose the crosshair grille

Ram is updating its commercial van offerings with the 2019 Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City full-size and compact vans. They're very minor updates, mainly consisting of a new grille. The old crosshair versions are gone in favor of mesh grilles with the Ram logo in all caps. This brings them inline with the 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
The compact ProMaster City doesn't get any other changes, but the big ProMaster sans-City gets some upgrades buyers may appreciate. The variety of van configurations has been expanded to include 136-inch wheelbase, low-roof options for the 2500 and 3500, and a high-roof 136-inch body for the 3500. With the current ProMaster, only 1500 models can be had with a low roof, and there are no 136-inch offerings for the 3500.
Ram has also increased payload capacities for each trim, with the 1500 now sitting at 4,000 pounds, the 2500 at 4,250, and the 3500 at 4,680. Towing capacity is also up, with a maximum weight of 6,800 pounds. The most a current generation van can tow is 5,100 pounds. All of this is done with the same 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and six-speed automatic.
One additional change to both the big ProMaster and little ProMaster City is pricing. Both vans see base price increases of $200. The ProMaster starts at $31,840, and the ProMaster City starts at $25,740 for the two-seat cargo van. The two-row wagon version is an extra $1,700.