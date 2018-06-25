Mercedes-Benz is selling a replica of its first model

This must be the most basic 2002 Mercedes-Benz you can buy. Or, it's one of the most complete 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagens, depending of your outlook. The fact is that M-B is selling a 2002-built replica of the first vehicle the company ever made, and by all means, it looks like the real thing.
The 1885-designed Benz Patent Motorwagen is one of the earliest cars ever manufactured, to put it simply. It's the first vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine to receive a patent, which it got in January 1886. Some 25 units were built during the original production run. Fast forward to 2002, past all the legendary 20th century vehicles the company went on to do, and you'll see this particular car, part of a small reproduction series that was commissioned for display purposes. Some of them have been shown at the lobbies of M-B factories, such as the Wörth assembly which builds trucks.
The listing is delightfully sparse, only really mentioning that the vehicle is black and that it has leather seating. No price has been affixed to the three-wheeler, but whatever it ends up costing will get you a single-cylinder engine good for 0.75 horsepower and a top speed of 10 mph, the way Carl Benz intended it. Recently serviced by the company's Classic Center, the vehicle is in as-new condition compared to the original prototype, which Benz donated to the Deutsches Museum in 1906; however, that one is likely to be worth somewhat more.
