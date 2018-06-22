Yogurt spill closes four lanes of Canada's busiest highway

Highway 401 traverses the Greater Toronto Area and is one of the busiest and most congested highways in both Canada and North America as a whole. One can imagine, then, what might happen if four of its many lanes were doused in yogurt. And in case you can't, it actually happened early this morning on the westbound 401 leading into Toronto through the eastern suburb of Scarborough.
At around 3:30 am, a truck hauling a refrigerated trailer filled with yogurt cups smashed into an electronic sign post. That sheered the trailer's right side clean off, dousing four lanes in yummy yogurty goodness, yet creating "a big, slippery mess," according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Many flavors seemed to be involved, specifically of the YOGO variety, as opposed to regular, Greek or Jamie Lee Curtis lady kind.
You can watch video of the "dairy big mess" from CityTV News, below:
The 25-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving.
The OPP said the lanes should be reopened by noon, and true to its word, a quick perusal of Google Maps would indicate that traffic is indeed flowing through the area at this moment. You know, flowing like yogurt. Of course, elsewhere on the 401, it's flowing like hardened concrete, but at least it's not because of errant dairy products.
