John Cena and Ford settle their differences over GT flip out of court

John Cena, wrestler and actor, has settled his GT business with Ford, outside of court. The carmaker sued Cena last year for violating the terms of his GT purchase contract, as Ford intended the $450,000 supercars not to be immediately resold by the cars' carefully selected first owners. There was an application process for the first 500 GTs built, and those who were approved to buy one were contractually disallowed from selling the cars for 24 months.
Cena, however, held onto the car for a very short time, receiving it in late September 2017 and selling it in October — and then getting sued by Ford in November, Ford sued him, seeking damages of $75,000. Ford also wanted to buy the car back for the original price, with any profits Cena made added on top of it. Cena initially claimed he wasn't aware of not being allowed to sell the car.
When we reported on the matter back in February, Cena had asked for the judge to throw the case out. Now, the matter has been settled for an undisclosed amount, and Cena's legal representatives say Ford will donate that amount to charity. And Cena issued a contrite statement: "I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract. [...] I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world."
