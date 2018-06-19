Ford details how and why it will revitalize Detroit train station

"There will be a lot of mobility-related jobs, so what does that look like? There will certainly be software engineers, but there will also be people creating businesses around mobility. Think of a lot of services that will be created around that. So they will be here too. It won't be just technical people. Although there will be a number of them. There will also be business people helping to create the kind of businesses around the software and technology that is being developed. So you'll have a mix honestly."



Is that what you mean by Ford partner jobs?



"The partner jobs could be from startups because we're not going to do this all ourselves, we can't. It could be from tier ones, tier twos, from non-traditional suppliers. Really anyone who has a stake in the future and can help us build out the future. Because capital is dear, it's not unlimited, and we are very aware of that, as is everyone else in this space. So we're looking to partner wherever and with whomever we can."