Kia Niro EV revealed in Korea

The Kia Niro EV has been introduced at the Busan International Motor Show. The manufacturer says its fully electric Niro compact crossover will go on sale in its home market this year, with global sales starting later.
Kia already showed the production Niro EV last month, but at that point no power figures were announced. We know them now, and the 204-horsepower rating, together with a 291 pound-foot figure, match the Hyundai Kona EV. Under the trunk floor is a 64-kWh lithium polymer battery pack, which according to Kia is good for 236 miles on a single charge. A 100kW fast charger will get the battery to 80 percent capacity in 54 minutes. There's also a smaller battery pack available with a 149-mile range from 39.2 kWh. This presumably comes with a cheaper purchase price.
Also revealed is the Niro EV interior, which features a different center console and gear selector than the hybrid and plug-in hybrid (much as the Hyundai Ioniq Electric does compared to its part-gasoline siblings). Also different is the special LCD instrument cluster and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets special EV features like charge point location services and a battery pack charge indicator. A mood lighting system is also offered, similarly to the K900 flagship sedan.
There's also a driver assist suite, consisting of collision warning systems, adaptive cruise control, "Intelligent Stop & Go" and Lane Following Assist, which Kia calls a Level Two autonomous technology. Like other such systems, it uses the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist systems to control the accelerator, brakes and steering when on a highway. The system functions between 0 and 80 mph.
