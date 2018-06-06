Rocket League gets a Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler add-on

Transcript:
Rocket League's prehistoric add-on: The popular car sports game is getting a Jurassic World DLC Pack. The download will include two Jeep Wranglers with Jurassic World blue and Jurassic Park orange team decals.
For the real diehards in the audience, both vehicles will share the hit box from the player-favorite "Octane" car. The cars will come with unique wheels and engine audio.
Rocket League claims the cars will be "a spitting image" of the Jeeps from the films. An awesome new goal — explosion in the shape of a T-rex — is also included in the pack. As well as a themed topper, three player banners and three antennas.
The DLC will cost $1.99 and will be available on all platforms June 18. Are you looking forward to the download?
