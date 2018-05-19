Prince Harry drove Meghan Markle to their Royal Wedding reception in this electric Jaguar

Jaguar left as much of the original 1968 Series 1.5 E-Type in tact as possible while replacing the original inline-six engine with an electric motor and battery pack. Enough power is sent to the rear wheels to push this feline from 0-62 in just 5.5 seconds. That means it's quicker now than it was when new and chugging on gasoline.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
The E-Type Zero's range of 170 miles is way more than enough to whisk the happy couple away from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate, where Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, is hosting their wedding reception. But if it were to run out of juice, its 40kWh battery can be recharged in under 7 hours.
Want one of your own? The Daily Mail says it'll cost £350,000 (that's over $470,000 here in the States). Just don't expect a customized license plate to match the date of your wedding.
Related Video: