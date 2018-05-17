Chevy Colorado aftermarket support picking with new, specialized parts

For years, the Toyota Tacoma has been the go-to option for off-road pickup trucks. Like the Jeep Wrangler, there seems to be endless support from the aftermarket for Tacoma owners. Thanks to the new Chevy Colorado, the Tacoma is no longer the only big player in the midsize-truck markert (sorry Nissan Frontier owners). The aftermarket is finally starting to take notice, too, with major suppliers like ARB and AEV offering new, unique products for one of our favorite Chevys.
Today, AEV announced a new snorkel specifically designed for the Colorado — it won't even fit on the Chevy's twin, the GMC Canyon. This is an expansion of the partnership that began last fall with the fantastic Chevy Colorado AEV Concept. Rumors persist that AEV is working with Chevy on the ZR2 Bison, an upfitted overlander intended to compete with the Ford Ranger Raptor. We've seen spy photos of a snorkel-equipped ZR2 wearing Michigan manufacturer plates testing on public roads.
The snorkel is on sale now for $459. AEV says the install time is about six hours and is compatible with both the 3.6-liter V6 and 2.8-liter diesel inline-four. In addition to the snorkel, AEV is also offering a set aluminum beadlock wheels for the Colorado.
Earlier this year, ARB revealed a new front bumper for non-ZR2 Colorados. The $1,714 kit replaces the stock bumper and has cutouts for fog lights and is built to house an up-to 10,000-pound Warn winch.
Sales of midsize trucks have increased immensely since the current Colorado debuted a few years back. Expect to see aftermarket support increase, too.
