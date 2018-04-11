Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison trademark filed, could be upfitted overlander

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 is a favorite here at Autoblog. It was a finalist for our 2018 Technology of the Year award thanks to some trick spool-valve suspension. It's supremely capable off road without giving up anything on the streets. It looks like Chevy may have something bigger planned for the ZR2. AutoGuide reports that GM recently filed a trademark for the name "ZR2 Bison." In fact, we may have already seen a preview of the truck last fall with the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept at SEMA.
The concept was created by American Expedition Vehicles, an upfitter best known for some badass Jeeps and Rams. AEV uses a Bison as part of its logo, lending credence to the idea that the ZR2 AEV concept was a veiled teaser. That truck was done up for overlanding and featured stuff like light bars, storage boxes, an air compressor and even a small refrigerator. We'd love to see something like this go into production.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office has an image and some basic info listed on its website. It looks like the patent was filed just last week, so we don't know how long Chevy has been working on this. We're just hoping for the inevitable comparison with the new Ford Ranger Raptor.
Related Video: