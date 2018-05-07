Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison caught testing

Last year at SEMA, we saw a fairly radical Chevy Colorado ZR2 concept from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The already capable pickup had been fitted with a ton of gear for serious off-roading, including an upgraded suspension, 35-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires, skid plates, a snorkel and a winch. We were in love. Then Chevrolet trademarked the "ZR2 Bison" name (AEV uses a bison in its logo), which had us hoping for a production version of the SEMA concept. Now, our spy shooters have caught what appears to be a prototype of the Colorado ZR2 Bison overlander out testing in Michigan.
It has a similar grille to the concept, with "Chevrolet" written across it. The bumper looks like it could be home to an integrated winch mount, but the redesigned bumper doesn't have the grille guard shown on the concept. We see the big skid plate up front, and the spare tire mounted underneath in the rear. The snorkel is impossible to miss, mounted on the passenger-side A-pillar.
While the concept was based on the Crew Cab version of the ZR2, this prototype sports the extended cab. We're hoping that means the Bison will be available configured either way.
The production ZR2 Bison likely won't come equipped with every last feature that the concept showed, but it's likely that many of those omissions would be available through AEV.
