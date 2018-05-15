2019 Hyundai Veloster will start at $19,385

Hyundai's 2019 Veloster hatchback will start at $19,385 for the 2.0-liter with a manual transmission when it arrives at dealers in the coming weeks. It'll also be available in Turbo and R-Spec trim configurations, which start at $23,785 for a manual and top out at a $29,035 starting price for the Turbo Ultimate fitted with a dual-clutch transmission. All prices are inclusive of Hyundai's $885 freight charge.
Hyundai unveiled the 2019 Veloster as the car's second generation at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Production of the Veloster began in March in Ulsan, South Korea, while Hyundai says the hot hatch will come to U.S. showrooms in the second quarter, or before the calendar flips to July.
Engine choices include a standard 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder, which makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, a slight uptick over its predecessor, and a 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four-cylinder that makes 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, the same as before. The former is coupled with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and three selectable driving modes, while the turbo is mated to a standard six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters mounted to the steering wheel. R-Spec manual-trans models will get a B&M Racing sport shifter later on.
Fuel-economy numbers are in from the EPA and start at 25 miles per gallon in the city, 28 on the highway and 28 mpg combined for the 2.0-liter manual, and they top out at 28 mpg city, 34 highway and 30 combined for the automatic dual-clutch transmission found in the top-of-the-line Turbo Ultimate model.
All models get lane-keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist, which helps apply braking when the front camera detects an imminent collision, plus available safety tech like high-beam assist and driver attention warning. A 7-inch LCD touchscreen is standard, as is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Upgrade to the 8-inch touchscreen and you get next-generation Blue Link remote safety and diagnostic service, traffic flow and incident data via HD radio and premium audio from Infinity.
