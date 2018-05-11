2018 Nissan Rogue does its best Millennium Falcon impression

With Solo, the latest Star Wars film, on the way, it was only a matter of time before we saw yet another custom Nissan made to look like a starship from the series. And for a film about Han Solo, the only logical ship to recreate was Solo's famous Millennium Falcon. It's built in the same impressive fashion as past custom Nissans, even if the proportions are a little odd translated to a car. This Rogue features the key exterior components of Solo's ship, from a panel over the windshield to replicate the circular cockpit of the Falcon, to the glowing blue thrusters at the back. On top is the radar dish and a cannon.
But what's perhaps the most impressive and enjoyable part of the crossover is the inside. The Rogue's interior has been outfitted with myriad lights, buttons and switches like the iconic spacecraft. The rear seats are still usable, so you can have Solo, Chewey, Obi-Wan and Luke seated for the first trip to the Death Star. Panels have been fitted behind the rear seats to look like the coverings of various wiring and storage. But most important of all, the hyperdrive levers are present on the dash.
Of course, like all of Nissan's previous Star Wars customs, this one isn't available to purchase. But, we expect there's a good chance it will show up at car shows later in the year. So at the very least you might be able to see in in person. And if you can't, you can check it out in detail in the photos and video above.
