Nissan brings six 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' show cars to L.A.

The 2017 L.A. Auto Show is upon us, and the release date of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is drawing near. Nissan, like everyone else, loves "Star Wars." The automaker has a partnership with the franchise, though, which means it gets to have a lot of fun at events like this. We've seen "Star Wars"-themed Nissans (and Nissan stands) at previous auto shows. This year, the company went all out, unveiling six show cars inspired by the upcoming film. We're in nerd heaven.
The first of the six cars is a 2018 Nissan Maxima styled to look like Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer. There's also a 2018 Maxima that borrows Ren's intimidating mask for the car's front fascia. The Captain Phasma is represented in a shiny 2018 Maxima. A Special Forces TIE fighter rounds out the First Order-themed vehicles as a 2018 Altima.
While we might prefer the aesthetic of the Dark Side, there are also two Nissan crossovers that let you root for the good guys. A 2018 Nissan Rogue is dressed up as Poe Dameron's X-Wing, complete with his BB-8 unit hanging out of the rear of the roof. There's also a 2018 Rogue Sport in A-Wing decor, complete with a set of thrusters in the rear. No word on whether it includes a hyperspace drive.
This gallery is live from the L.A. Auto Show floor, but Nissan has provided its own images as well, if you'd like to peruse those at the bottom of this post.
Previously from Nissan, we have seen the "Rogue One Star Wars Edition," as well as the X-Wing-inspired Rogue from the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. The relationship between cars and "Star Wars" goes far beyond Nissan, though. Dodge did something similar in 2015. So did Garage Italia with a Fiat 500e. Volkswagen once used the Force in a Superbowl ad. Autoblog even made our own videos with a Stormtrooper-themed Dodge Charger.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on December 15. While the film probably won't have any Nissan cameos (although "The Force Awakens" was rife with Easter eggs, so who knows?), we can expect to see more fun cobranding between Nissan and the "Star Wars" franchise. Cars and "Star Wars," man. We dig it.