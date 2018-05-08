2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is getting a facelift

The Challenger Hellcat won't be the only Mopar muscle car getting an update for the new model year. One of our spy photographers caught an updated 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat testing near the SRT office. It appears that the car will continue on mostly unchanged, since everything behind the fenders is uncovered and unchanged. But the fascia must be getting some noteworthy changes considering how well it's hidden.
And it's really, really well-hidden. It's extremely difficult to see through this covering. Whatever changes have been made still aren't going to be massive. It looks like the basics remain the same, including the large center grille in the bumper flanked by two outboard inlets that lack fog lights. The grille appears to still connect with the headlights, and the grille is pinched in the middle.
Odds are, the front fascia is the only major difference on the 2019 Charger Hellcat, just as the twin-scoop hood on the Challenger Hellcat is the only major difference on that model. Under the hood will likely be the same 707-horsepower supercharged V8. This Charger prototype also sports the same Brembo brakes as the current model. The full reveal will probably come this summer along with the Challenger.
