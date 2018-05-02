2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is getting a meaner hood

Though we weren't really worried Dodge would discontinue it, we're glad to hear the Dodge Challenger Hellcat will continue into the 2019 model year. It's also getting some updates for the new year, as shown in these teasers from Dodge. The biggest one we can see is the hood, which trades the relatively subtle center scoop and dual heat extractors for a pair of big angry nostrils. Dodge says the twin hood scoops are a throwback to past Dodge performance models, take the Dart Swinger, for example. They also bring to mind some mid- to late-2000s Pontiacs, but we'll try to focus on the classic Mopars.
A little bit of Photoshop work helps highlight some other aspects of the 2019 Challenger Hellcat. The Hellcat Widebody will clearly continue for the new year, too, as the vehicle in the teaser image has the bulging arches found on that Challenger as well as the one-year-only Demon. We can also make out five-spoke wheels that may have split spokes. Most of the body looks like the current model, too, so we don't expect any major changes to the chassis or powertrain.
The only other information Dodge revealed about the 2019 Challenger is that more information will come this summer. So expect to hear more in just a few months.
