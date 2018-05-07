BMW’s M2 Competition will get suite of M Performance accessories

BMW says it will make a series of weight-saving and sportiness-enhancing M Performance Parts available when it launches the 410-horsepower M2 Competition performance coupe this summer.
First up is a coil-spring suspension retrofit kit that can lower the suspension by up to 20 millimeters (0.78 inches), with dampers that can be independently adjusted for both the compression and rebound stages. You can also get lightweight forged 19-inch Y-spoke wheels that lower weight by 7 pounds and are available in either jet black matte or frozen gold with machined M Performance lettering in the rim flange. Larger-dimension brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers painted in red and tuned for use in BMW's M motorsports division will also be available.
Elsewhere, there's plenty of carbon fiber on offer to shave weight, from an M Performance hood with partially visible varnished carbon fiber, which reduces the load on the front axle by almost 20 pounds, to a roof that saves 11 pounds and a tailgate that shaves off about 13 pounds. BMW says the latter two will be made available in November along with carbon-fiber front left- and right-side panels with integrated air outlets made of visible carbon fiber. Carbon versions are also available for front splitter, kidney grille, air breather side bars, exterior mirror caps, door sill finishers, side skirt extensions, rear diffusers and rear spoiler.
A lighter-weight exhaust system features a titanium rear silencer and carbon-fiber tailpipes with the M logo, with sounds engineered from sporty in Efficient Mode to racing acoustics in Sport and Sport+ Modes.
You'll also be able to monitor your driving speed, engine data and other metrics derived from motorsports via the M Performance Drive Analyzer available via a Bluetooth-enabled On Board Diagnostics USB stick and a smartphone app. Other goodies include LED door projectors to project graphics onto the ground next to the car, two sport steering wheels covered with high-grade leather and an Alcantara grip area, M Performance stainless-steel pedal covers and high-grade interior components.
