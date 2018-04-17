2019 BMW M2 Competition revealed: The ultimate little M car

Last week, we posted some leaked images of the new 2019 BMW M2 Competition, which were prematurely distributed by BMW Australia. Now, the time has come for the official wraps to come off the hottest M2 ahead of the Beijing Motor Show.
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six produces 405 horsepower and offers 406 pound-feet of torque from 2,350 to 5,230 rpm. There's also good news for fans of manual gearboxes: the M2 Competition will be available with both the seven-speed M DCT double clutch box and a six-speed manual equipped with rev matching for smoother shifts. The M DCT comes with three Drivelogic driving programs: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The manual car hits 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, and you can slice that 0.2 second off that figure with the M DCT box.
There are also some choice M3/M4 bits in the car, as the M2 Competition benefits from a racing-bred engine oil supply system, and the three-radiator M4 Competition Package cooling system that has been made to fit the M2 Competition. The lightweight, partially aluminum front and rear axles are also from the M3/M4, as is the 3.3-lb CFRP strut brace in the engine bay. The exhaust is all-new, featuring electric flaps that respond to the drive mode choice.
There's also the Active M rear differential, which can be adjusted between 0 and 100 percent, depending of the steering angle, accelerator position, brake pressure, engine torque, wheel speed and yaw rate. It can give the full 1,800 lb-ft of locking power in just 150 milliseconds when the situation demands it. But there's also a special show-off mode built into the stability control, which "increases the freedom available to drivers at the limit," meaning the electronic nannies will let you drive in a more lairy fashion, performing "moderate, controlled drifts," with the DSC still stepping in to prevent unintended adventures into shrubs and ditches.
The 2019 M2 Competition, which can hit a top speed of 174 mph if specified with the M Drivers Package, will be made available in the summer of 2018. Pricing is not yet announced.
