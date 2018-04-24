ICYMI: Watch Chevy Corvette ZR1 hit an average of 212 mph

You probably read our first-drive review of the Chevy Corvette ZR1. (But ICYMI, check it out.) But there was a pretty astonishing video at the bottom of the post that you might have overlooked.
In our review, one thing's for sure, we did not drive the ZR1 at 212 mph. But Chevy did, in two flying-mile test runs at the Papenburg test track in Germany, an outing that set a track record. The video is above, and like last week's video of the Porsche GT3 RS sub-7-minute lap of the Nürburgring, it's well worth your time. (And it won't take much of your time, as the Corvette video is a mere, action-packed 3:14.)
The ZR1 hit 214.88 mph in its first, downwind run — the car's limiter is set to 215. It hit 210.20 mph in the second run into the wind, and the two are averaged at 212. At those speeds, the ZR1 is not only this year's Indy 500 pace car, it could practically compete.
The best part of the video, apart from the sound, is the grit-in-your-teeth camera angle that's seemingly at road level, which makes the action seem that much faster.
Related Video:
In our review, one thing's for sure, we did not drive the ZR1 at 212 mph. But Chevy did, in two flying-mile test runs at the Papenburg test track in Germany, an outing that set a track record. The video is above, and like last week's video of the Porsche GT3 RS sub-7-minute lap of the Nürburgring, it's well worth your time. (And it won't take much of your time, as the Corvette video is a mere, action-packed 3:14.)
The ZR1 hit 214.88 mph in its first, downwind run — the car's limiter is set to 215. It hit 210.20 mph in the second run into the wind, and the two are averaged at 212. At those speeds, the ZR1 is not only this year's Indy 500 pace car, it could practically compete.
The best part of the video, apart from the sound, is the grit-in-your-teeth camera angle that's seemingly at road level, which makes the action seem that much faster.
Related Video: