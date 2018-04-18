Cadillac XT6 three-row crossover spied hours after de Nysschen ousted

Big news today from GM's luxury brand. Cadillac ousted Johan de Nysschen after four years at the helm. It's unclear exactly what let to his departure, but slumping sales and a lack of crossovers surely influenced GM's decision. Cadillac currently has one crossover and one SUV on sale. The Cadillac XT5 and Escalade will soon be joined by the smaller XT4. New spy shots show that the new three-row Cadillac XT6 will soon join the lineup.
The new model is heavily camouflaged, but it's not difficult to make out Cadillac's corporate grille behind the covers. This still looks like a prototype car as both the headlights and taillights look like temporary units. The lower grille looks like it's hiding a radar sensor that's likely paired with the camera mounted in the windshield. The XT6 is likely to get Cadillac Super Cruise at some point.
The XT6 looks longer than the midsize XT5 and should be roughly the size of the second-gen GMC Acadia. This should offer a more fuel-efficient alternative to the Escalade while still providing room for seven passengers. Look for a full debut this fall.
Related Video:
The new model is heavily camouflaged, but it's not difficult to make out Cadillac's corporate grille behind the covers. This still looks like a prototype car as both the headlights and taillights look like temporary units. The lower grille looks like it's hiding a radar sensor that's likely paired with the camera mounted in the windshield. The XT6 is likely to get Cadillac Super Cruise at some point.
The XT6 looks longer than the midsize XT5 and should be roughly the size of the second-gen GMC Acadia. This should offer a more fuel-efficient alternative to the Escalade while still providing room for seven passengers. Look for a full debut this fall.
Related Video: