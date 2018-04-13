Move your trailer with the push of a button

RVR is a remote control trailer mover designed for commercial and consumer use. The aluminum bodied trailer mover comes in three different models that are able to move up to 3,500 lbs, 5,500 lbs, and 9,000 lbs. The remote controlled RVR starts at $2,100. Learn more at trailervalet.com



Transcript:

Move trailers by pushing a button? RVR is a remote controlled trailer mover by Trailer Valet. It was built to improve the maneuverability of trailers for commercial or consumer use. It features heavy duty caterpillar treads that provide traction on different terrains.



Under the "hood" are 2 to 4 high torque motors that move either dual or single axle trailers. The remote control provides a range of up to 40 feet. RVR hooks to the trailer's tongue to provide a 360-degree range of motion for ease of storage. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides 30 minutes of runtime.



RVR even eliminates the need for a spotter. It comes in 3 different models able to move up to 3,500 lbs, 5,500 lbs, and 9,000 lbs. The aluminum body trailer mover starts at $2,100.

