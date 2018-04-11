Toyota Supra's instrument cluster partially revealed in spy shots

Although we've seen most of the production Toyota Supra, albeit in race car form, we still haven't seen the final interior. And most of the time, the prototype test drivers keep the interior well-covered. These new spy shots help give us a more complete picture of the interior, providing us a look at the instrument panel.
Unsurprisingly, the gauge cluster features big screens for vehicle information and for speed. It does appear to have a nice big analog tachometer square in the middle, though. That tachometer is also augmented by a digital readout of the rpm at the base of the cluster. To the right and left are more conventional illuminated gauges for fuel and temperature.
We can also see plenty of BMW influence inside, too. The buttons on the steering wheel are straight from the German automaker's parts bin. The monostable shifter is also clearly a BMW-sourced part, but the shifter handle itself is shaped differently from the more sculpted BMW designs. The big screen for infotainment that we've seen previously also is present.
We should see the full production Supra within the year. It will have a twin-turbocharged inline-six courtesy of BMW. It won't be available with a manual transmission. It will also be small and light, with a low center of gravity and even weight distribution.
