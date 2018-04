820-foot Land Rover Defender outline drawn high up a French mountain

Land Rover reveals spectacular 250m wide Defender outline drawn in the snow at 2,700m in the French Alps to mark its 70th anniversary. https://t.co/Bh94oKVbnH #LandRover70years — Land Rover UK PR (@LandRoverUKPR) 10. huhtikuuta 2018

It's been 70 long years since the original Land Rover was introduced at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show. The story goes that the boxy shape was drawn in the sand of Red Wharf Bay by Rover's engineering director Maurice Wilks, and by now it's an outline anyone could draw with their eyes closed — the Land Rover and the later Defender derivative are that well known.Now, that figure has been stomped on the snow of the French Alps, as an artist specializing in snow as his medium has created a 820-foot Defender shape at La Plagne. The drawing made by Simon Beck is at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet, and Land Rover calls it, erm, the most remote Defender outline. That might indeed be the case, until Land Rover makes a Moon Rover. For Beck, it was a 10-mile jaunt to get to the desired location, up the scenic, snow-covered mountain side.April 30 will also be designated as Land Rover Day, to mark the 70anniversary of the truck's unveiling in Amsterdam. A special celebration will be held to mark the occasion, and the proceedings will be broadcast online at youtube.com/landrover . Tune in at 3 p.m. EDT that day.Meanwhile, here's Land Rover's video of the "drawing" process: