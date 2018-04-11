820-foot Land Rover Defender outline drawn high up a French mountain

Now, that figure has been stomped on the snow of the French Alps, as an artist specializing in snow as his medium has created a 820-foot Defender shape at La Plagne. The drawing made by Simon Beck is at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet, and Land Rover calls it, erm, the most remote Defender outline. That might indeed be the case, until Land Rover makes a Moon Rover. For Beck, it was a 10-mile jaunt to get to the desired location, up the scenic, snow-covered mountain side.
April 30 will also be designated as Land Rover Day, to mark the 70th anniversary of the truck's unveiling in Amsterdam. A special celebration will be held to mark the occasion, and the proceedings will be broadcast online at youtube.com/landrover. Tune in at 3 p.m. EDT that day.
Meanwhile, here's Land Rover's video of the "drawing" process:
Land Rover reveals spectacular 250m wide Defender outline drawn in the snow at 2,700m in the French Alps to mark its 70th anniversary. https://t.co/Bh94oKVbnH #LandRover70years— Land Rover UK PR (@LandRoverUKPR) 10. huhtikuuta 2018
