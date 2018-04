Chevy updates: Malibu gets RS trim, Cruze loses manual, Spark sticks around

2019 Chevy Spark

The big Cruze news is something sad for enthusiasts: The manual transmission is going away for 2019. It won't be available on hatch, sedan, gas or diesel engines . Instead, they'll soldier on with their existing automatic transmissions. But at least the diesel engine will still be available alongside the gas engine in both sedan and hatchback configurations.The Chevy Cruze is getting a new trim, too. It's the LS trim specifically for the hatchback. It should make the hatchback a bit more affordable compared with the current lowest LT trim. That model starts at $22,195, and the current LS sedan starts at $19,400, so expect the LS hatch to sit somewhere in the middle.Aside from those two big updates, there's also standard automatic climate control and remote start for LT and Premier models, the addition of Chevrolet Infotainment 3 and a new interior color.Last, and actually least in terms of changes and physical size, is the Chevy Spark . The miniscule hatchback just gets some updated front and rear fascias and a few new colors. It also now has optional low-speed automatic emergency braking.All three of these updated models will be available later this year. We expect pricing details will become available closer to launch.