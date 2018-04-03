2019 Audi S6 Avant wagon spied showing off its sleek new lines

There's something really wonderful about performance wagons. Just this past week, we've had a 2018 Volvo V90, 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake and a 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo pass through Fort Autoblog. While these are all wonderful in their own way, Americans still miss out on some really good stuff from Europe, like the new 2019 Audi S6 Avant we see here in camouflaged garb.
The new 2019 Audi A6 debuted in March at the Geneva Motor Show. It replaces a competent but slightly aging model. There's been no official word from Audi, but the S6 is likely to follow. While Americans are unlikely to get the Avant, it's unlikely Audi will deny us the sedan variant, too. Still, with Volvo, Jaguar and Mercedes all selling wagons here, we can cross our fingers and hope.
The current S6 uses a version of Audi's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It makes 450 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Of course, all models are equipped with quattro all-wheel drive. As much as we'd love to see the V8 continue, Audi and the industry in general have been downsizing engines in order to improve fuel economy and emissions. A variant of the RS4's new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is likely to find its way into the S6.
Visually, it's about what you'd expect from a modern Audi. It's an evolution of a design that's been working for nearly a decade now. The grill is larger, the lights are thinner and some of the lines are a little softer, but it's all here. Look for a full debut sometime later this year.
