Infiniti adds luxurious new Limited trim for 2019 QX60 and QX80

Infiniti is introducing more luxurious Limited models of its QX60 and QX80 crossover and SUV at the New York Auto Show, with special wheels and even more luxurious interior touches.
On the dark-grilled QX60 Limited, the custom wheels are 20 inches, and on the bigger QX80 they are 22. The half-leather seats on the QX60 are quilted, and the aniline color extends to the armrest and door cards as well. On the QX80, the "Limited" lettering stands out everywhere, from the center console to the seats, which are two-tone, leather and Alcantara.
The QX80's dashboard wood trim is matte silver ash, and little trimline-specific details can be seen everywhere. The QX60's engine remains the standard specification 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, and the QX80's powerplant is the 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower. Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but the QX60 Limited will be available this summer, and the QX80 Limited can be bought from summer onward.
