2019 Mustang Bullitt orders open as Ford reveals price and horsepower

By now, you probably are well-versed in the background story behind this car, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 film "Bullitt" and the battered 1968 Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in it. And you probably recall that Ford showed the 2019 version and the 1968 stunt car from the film side-by-side at the Detroit Auto Show in January. It's basically impossible to top the coolness of the original, but the 2019 version did make Autoblog's list of NAIAS faves It adds several features that were previously options on the Mustang GT, including active exhaust, a performance package that includes red Brembo front brakes, suspension and chassis upgrades and a limited-slip differential, and 19-inch aluminum wheels. It even gets an increasingly rare manual transmission (there's no automatic option), complete with a white cueball knob shifter. A black NitroPlate quad-tip exhaust is standard.Customers will be able to choose between shadow black and the classic dark highland green, as shown in Detroit. Badging is limited to the faux gas-cap Bullitt logo centered on the rear. The starting price compares with a $35,190 starting MSRP for the 2018 Mustang GT.