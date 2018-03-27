Official

BMW won't build this classic Mini Electric, but we wish they would

Consider this a preview of an actual electric Mini to be unveiled next year

Mar 27th 2018 at 5:40PM
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Image Credit: Mini
We have good news, and we have bad news. First, the good: BMW is showing off this ridiculously fun classic Mini at the New York Auto Show, complete with the addition of a fully modernized electric powertrain. And now, the bad: It's a one-off with zero chance of even small-scale production. To clarify, Mini will indeed unveil a full electric model sometime in 2019, but it'll be based on the new Cooper, not the classic you see here.

There aren't any real specifications to go along with the announcement and images released just ahead of the NY Show. BMW just hints that the car's driving characteristics "remain true to the brand" with "spontaneous power" that contributes to its "unmistakable go-kart feeling." Oh, and BMW also says the little red hatchback is "a sympathetic ambassador for environmental awareness." Whatever that means.

We're content to let all that posturing and press-release speak go unchecked, mostly because we're just so pleased that BMW took the trouble to build this thing in the first place. Classic cars are fun in general, and if the reimagining of such an icon with future-proofing technology like an electric powertrain conversion keeps the public focused on cool cars both past and present, well, that notion gets a hearty nod of approval from all of us here at Autoblog.

Check out the images up above for now, and stay tuned for plenty more fun surprises as the festivities in New York carry on over the next couple of days.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryClassic Mini Electric
Green New York Auto Show MINI Hatchback Classics Electric Luxury Performance Specialty 2018 new york auto show classic mini classic mini electric electric conversion mini electric official
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X