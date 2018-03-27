BMW won't build this classic Mini Electric, but we wish they would

We have good news, and we have bad news. First, the good: BMW is showing off this ridiculously fun classic Mini at the New York Auto Show, complete with the addition of a fully modernized electric powertrain. And now, the bad: It's a one-off with zero chance of even small-scale production. To clarify, Mini will indeed unveil a full electric model sometime in 2019, but it'll be based on the new Cooper, not the classic you see here.
There aren't any real specifications to go along with the announcement and images released just ahead of the NY Show. BMW just hints that the car's driving characteristics "remain true to the brand" with "spontaneous power" that contributes to its "unmistakable go-kart feeling." Oh, and BMW also says the little red hatchback is "a sympathetic ambassador for environmental awareness." Whatever that means.
We're content to let all that posturing and press-release speak go unchecked, mostly because we're just so pleased that BMW took the trouble to build this thing in the first place. Classic cars are fun in general, and if the reimagining of such an icon with future-proofing technology like an electric powertrain conversion keeps the public focused on cool cars both past and present, well, that notion gets a hearty nod of approval from all of us here at Autoblog.
Check out the images up above for now, and stay tuned for plenty more fun surprises as the festivities in New York carry on over the next couple of days.
