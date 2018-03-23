2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 Limited, now with more chrome, Alcantara

Just ahead of the New York Auto Show, we get our first glimpse at new trims on the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and the refreshed 2019 Infiniti QX80. The Limited trim is the range topping spec for both crossovers and adds some new colors, trims and visual changes you won't find on lower-tier models. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the new models will be on sale this summer.
The QX60 is Infiniti's best-selling model. The 2019 QX60 Limited has a new dark chrome finish on the grille, fog lights and door moldings. The roof rails, cross bars and rear bumper also get a darker finish. There are new 20-inch wheels that are exclusive to the Limited model. Inside, the QX60 Limited gets new trim with contrasting stitching, leather-wrapped grab handles, dark silver wood accents, quilted leather seats and door panels, and unique floor and cargo mats.
Similar treatments can be found on the 2019 QX80. The Limited model gets 22-inch wheels, stainless-steel running boards, satin chrome trim and roof rails, and a unique design on the front and rear bumpers. There's also one exclusive paint color, Anthracite Gray. Inside, the QX80 Limited has a two-tone leather and Alcantara interior. It also gets some slick looking matte-silver wood trim. Other features include illuminated kick plates, puddle lights and special floor and cargo mats.
