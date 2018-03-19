Aston Martin's electric Lagonda lineup to open with a crossover

At the time of the Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin announced it would be re-awakening the storied Lagonda brand to manufacture zero-emission luxury cars. The timeline for these was cast to 2023 at first, but now information has come to light that Lagonda would start selling cars two years earlier, with — you guessed it — an SUV.
AutoExpress is reporting that the first model for Lagonda will be a full-electric SUV, which would share some of its technology with the Aston Martin DBX, which might gain the name Varekai when it hits production.
Talking to AutoExpress, company CEO Andy Palmer divided the future plans in two: "if it's an Aston, it's probably got a gasoline engine and it's probably got a V-configuration. It might or might not have a hybrid attached to it. But if it's a Lagonda, it's 100 percent electric." Palmer says Lagonda could be able to sell cars via a separate network in the U.K., but that globally the cars would have to co-exist in Aston Martin brand centers. Palmer wouldn't confirm whether the 2021 Lagonda SUV would also be made in the same St. Athan factory as the DBX.
The Lagonda sedan was previewed by the swoopy Vision Concept, which Palmer says is "a design study" that focuses on core elements of the Lagonda. Palmer says two key aspects of the concept might not yet be production-ready by 2021: the solid state battery and Level 4 autonomy. The production car should have a realistic range of more than 400 miles, and it should be able to whisk customers away as effortlessly as a chauffeur-driven sedan.
