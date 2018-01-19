Spy Shots

Jeep Renegade refresh spied with big infotainment screen

Screens are the hot new thing

Jan 19th 2018 at 12:35PM
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
2018 Renegade 2018 Jeep Renegade
MSRP $18,445
Explore
Reviews
Build
Based on these recent spy shots, it looks like the littlest Jeep is getting a little makeover soon. They show a Renegade with camouflage on the front and rear, indicating there will be some changes to the outside. Whatever those changes are, they're extremely subtle. The headlights and taillights look untouched. The grille may have slightly wider slots than the current one, and the available fog lights look a little bigger.

The biggest change appears to be inside. Sitting in the center stack is a massive touchscreen. It's bigger than any available on the current Renegade. It also pushes physical buttons and knobs for controls lower down in the stack, instead of surrounding the screen. The lower part of the center stack has also been redesigned for this new button layout, which includes driver assist buttons, stereo controls and climate controls.

Fans of manual transmissions will also be happy to see this newer Renegade features a stick-shift. Part of that could be because this Renegade is probably a European model, based on where the images were taken. But seeing as this is a light refresh, and Jeep already offers a manual here, it should still be available on U.S. models, too. Also, considering how mild this update is, we would expect to see it revealed by the end of this year.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots
Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade Jeep Renegade
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Spy Photos Jeep Crossover Hatchback SUV Budget jeep renegade
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X