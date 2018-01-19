Best in show: Autoblog editors' Detroit Auto Show highlights

It has been a busy week here the big 2018 North American International Auto Show, aka the Detroit Auto Show, with automotive journalists from all over the planet descending on Cobo Center. Now the show opens to the public, and runs Jan. 20-28. So if you're going — and especially if you're not able — join our conversation as we discuss the highlights and show you some of the cars, trucks, and their features. In fact, here's the full collection of our Detroit Auto Show coverage, including our always popular mega-gallery of show-car photo galleries.
If you've got thoughts about our take on the show — agree, disagree? — add 'em in the comments below.
And if you're in the market for something from the show, we just might have already done a review on it. And likewise, our car-buying tools and research tools can help.
Enjoy the show!
If you've got thoughts about our take on the show — agree, disagree? — add 'em in the comments below.
And if you're in the market for something from the show, we just might have already done a review on it. And likewise, our car-buying tools and research tools can help.
Enjoy the show!